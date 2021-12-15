The third edition of Sharjah Shopping Promotions kicked off on Wednesday across the emirate, and will run until January 31, 2022.
The 48-day event will see the participation of a large number of shopping centres and retail stores in Sharjah, which will offer discounts of up to 75 per cent on various products and brands, in addition to several prizes and gifts.
During the promotion season, people will also be able to enjoy entertainment shows, food experiences and family activities that will be held throughout the emirate.
Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the organiser of the promotion, said that the SCCI seeks to offer an exceptional edition of the promotions that enhances the activity of the local market and strengthens Sharjah’s position as one of the best cities for living, work, and tourism.
The event, with its offerings, shopping experiences, culture and entertainment, aims to consolidate Sharjah’s position as a global retail destination, especially since the retail sector is of strategic importance to Sharjah’s economy, he added.
Abdulaziz Shattaf, Assistant Director-General of the Communications and Business Sector at the Sharjah Chamber, said: “This year’s edition has a different taste, as it emanates from the SCCI’s Sharjah Promotions Strategy, which includes innovative plans for managing and organizing promotional campaigns. This is part of the SCCI’s eagerness to enhance the competitiveness of Sharjah economy, meet the needs of the private sector, and contribute to the development of various sectors in a sustainable manner, especially the retail sector, in addition to boosting sales across the emirate.