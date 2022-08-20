Set at $325.2 million

"The price shall be a cash consideration of $335,200,000 noting that the price is within the range which has been defined by an independent valuer approved by the Securities & Commodities Authority," Emaar said. "The above cash consideration is the equity value of Namshi, which is equivalent to $350 million of 'enterprise value' of the company.

"This is adjusted for the debt at the company level and the normalized working capital required for the company. Emaar will receive the equity value as the cash consideration for the sale."

Two-step deal

In 2017, Emaar acquired a 51 per cent stake in Namshi for $151 million from Global Fashion Group. And in 2019, it bought out the remaining 49 per cent for around $129 million-$130 million.

It was this week that Emaar said its Board of Directors was to take up the potential sale of Namshi. Immediately thereafter, Emaar’s stock went through a sharp rise. On Friday morning, the Dubai Financial Market suspended trading in the stock until after the Board came up with its decision.

There had been talk about Namshi getting significant interest from some Saudi buyers, though it was never verified. Noon, which is 50 per cent owned by Saudi Arabia’s PIF, would see Namshi as a good fit within its wider portfolio, and also give it deeper access to a high spending clientele that Namshi has built through the years.

What about for Emaar Properties? “Emaar Malls’ acquisition of Namshi in 2017 was both opportune and innovative,” said an analyst. “Its sale now may imply that the Malls division is reverting to the traditional brick-and-mortar play and/or looking for other acquisitions In the online space.”

Second big one in 2 weeks

For Emaar this is the second big deal it has embarked upon in as many weeks; earlier, it confirmed the buyout of the stake held by Dubai Holding in the operating company overseeing the Dubai Creek Harbour development. The size of that deal is Dh7.5 billion.