Dubai: Dubai’s ‘Intelaq’ licensing scheme for home-based businesses has been extended to the food sector. Under this, 19 food trading and seven other services can now apply for the license.
The seven food preparation activities newly included cover candies and confectionary; pies and pastries; desserts and traditional sweets; juice, as well as selling snacks, sandwiches, and ice cream.
“Widening the scope of Intelaq is aimed to support UAE and GCC nationals and strengthen their presence across various business sectors by enabling the owners of these projects to become successful,” said Abdul Baset Al Janahi, CEO of Dubai SME.
Intelaq licences are given to home-based projects in Dubai that are 100 per cent owned by nationals of UAE or other GCC countries. There are over 1,700 active Intelaq licences in Dubai and the activities permitted under the licence also include consultancy and training; fashion and apparel design; interior design; real estate brokerage; organising parties and entertainment events, publicity and announcements, etc.
An applicant cannot have more than two Intelaq licences.