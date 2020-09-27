ragon Mart, the world’s largest trading hub for Chinese products outside mainland China, has launched dragonmart.ae, the first platform in the region dedicated to a single shopping mall with an onsite fulfilment centre. Image Credit: Javed Nawab/Gulf News archive

Dubai: Dragon Mart, the world’s largest trading hub for Chinese products outside mainland China, has launched dragonmart.ae, the first platform in the region dedicated to a single shopping mall with an onsite fulfilment centre.

The initiative, which will advance digital transformation in the retail industry, is driven by a strategic partnership between Nakheel Malls, the retail arm of master developer Nakheel, and DP World, the leading provider of worldwide smart end-to-end supply chain logistics.

Dragonmart.ae brings Dubai’s largest B2B and B2C wholesale marketplace online. The e-commerce platform connects Dragon Mart retailers to customers across the UAE and beyond. The initiative is set to elevate the shopping experience as customers can now buy Dragon Mart’s wide selection of goods from the convenience of their homes.

With the shift to e-commerce purchases gathering pace among consumers, dragonmart.ae will bring key benefits to the UAE’s SME sector. More than 30 per cent of items purchased from Dragon Mart are directly linked to small and medium enterprises. Businesses across the UAE, such as restaurants, will now have the ability to order their key supplies from Dragonmart.ae. The move will contribute significantly to enhancing ease of doing business.

Dragonmart.ae provides users the ability to sort and discover a wide variety of products available at Dragon Mart. The online e-commerce platform features over 35,000 products across 11 high-level segments with a focus on popular categories like Home, Games and Toys, Electronics and Fashion.

Bringing wholesale bargains to the fingertips of customers across a range of competitive price points, Dragonmart.ae delivers a contactless shopping experience. Goods will be delivered to buyers’ doorsteps within 48 hours. By utilising DP World ports and adopting state-of-the-art logistics management practices, Dragon Mart is able to provide speedy delivery for e-commerce purchases. An onsite fulfilment centre powered by DP World at Dragon Mart enables streamlined logistics and delivery, and the provision of superior B2B and B2C services across the UAE.

“Dragon Mart’s expansion to an online platform firmly positions Nakheel Malls as an e-commerce disruptor and aligns with Dubai’s innovation agenda, at a time when digital transformation has accelerated at record speeds. The launch of Dragonmart.ae underscores our commitment to identify avenues to enhance ease of doing business across the retail industry,” said Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Shaibani, Chairman, Nakheel