Dubai wants to issue a message loud and clear - the 'City of Gold' is ready to reconnect with visitors far and wide. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: After nearly 20 years, Dubai is planning a major update for its iconic ‘City of Gold’ branding, which on its launch in 2003 helped establish the city as the destination for gold and jewellery shopping. That image, according to a top official in Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group, now needs a few changes here and there.

The planned changes will also aim to reassert Dubai’s credentials as the go-to place for gold and diamond jewellery, as the city attracts a new generation of visitors. Clearly, after the gap caused by the COVID-19 breakout and the grounding of airlines, Dubai’s gold and jewellery industry is all set to reconnect with the world.

“There is a common perception that Asians are the biggest buyers of gold and jewellery,” said Tawhid Abdullah, Chairman of Dubai Gold & Jwellery Group. “While this is somewhat true, we witness a significant surge in demand for gold and precious stones from other parts of the world.

“To this end, our all-encompassing new City of Gold campaign will serve as a perfect fit for all.”

In our upcoming edition of the City of Gold campaign, jewellery will take centrestage. Our focus will be on offering customers the highest quality from the hundreds of designs to choose at the thousands of outlets in Dubai. - Tawhid Abdullah of Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group

The Group worked closely with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment in framing the new campaign. The latter is responsible for the Dubai Shopping Festival, Dubai Summer Surprises and the other city-wide events that garner a strong local and overseas following.

Abdullah did not reveal when the new City of Gold campaign will get cracking. The Expo opening next month and this year’s ‘Diwali’-related peak shopping period could be ideal launchpad for the campaign.

“This year, we are working on taking our existing City of Gold campaign to new height and bring about a unique proposition for customers,” he said. “We will be launching soon…”

Move away from price focus

According to market sources, the new branding plans to establish Dubai’s gold trade as the place to be for every sort of shopper, from those looking for a no-frills bangle to someone who is in the market for the most delicately crafted diamond studded set.

“If you asked me a couple of years ago, I would’ve definitely agreed that the biggest win for Dubai in the gold and jewellery space was its competitive pricing,” said Baiju Kurieash, Managing Director at Buz Consulting and a former advisor to Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group. “This is changing - price is certainly important, but it is not the only factor buyers are looking at.