Dubai: Dubai Industrial Park (DI), a manufacturing and logistics hub in Dubai and a member of Tecom Group, has announced the official opening of its first retail offering, Sapphire Mall.
Developed with an investment of more than Dh100 million, the 215,000-square-foot retail and dining facility is the first project to be completed by Dubai Industrial Park in collaboration with Sapphire Investments.
The hub is located close to Maktoum Airport, Jebel Ali Port and the Expo 2020 Dubai site.
Speaking on the occasion, Saud Abu Al-Shawareb said the opening of the new mall not only serves their ambitious plans to position Dubai Industrial Park as a lucrative hub for business investment, but also reflects their commitment towards the community.
“We believe that community shopping centres play an important role in improving the quality of life of the people living within the destination. Aligned with our vision of creating opportunities and special moments for our community, we are dedicated to providing our residents with fully-equipped stores and best-in-class services.”
For his part, Najeeb Kadiri, director of Sapphire Investments, said the mall is a significant opportunity to provide the destination’s growing community with a range of easily accessible, close-to-home retail facilities that meet their everyday needs.
“With its vast array of shops and restaurants, including Al Madina Hypermarket as the anchor store, the two-storey mall ensures both comfort and convenience. Moreover, integrating our understanding of consumers’ increasing focus on relationships and family, Sapphire Mall boasts remarkable offerings that will make it the community’s go-to destination for unmatched experiences.”
The mall’s Al Medina Hypermarket has dedicated sections for fresh and frozen produce, as well as dairy, garments, electronics and household products, among other community-inspired needs.
Once it’s fully operational, the mall will also host money exchange services and medical facilities.
Abdulla Belhoul, Chief Commercial Officer of Tecom Group, Saud Abu Al-Shawareb, managing director of Dubai Industrial Park, Najeeb Kadiri and Mohammed Ali Nocholy, directors of Sapphire Investments officiated the grand opening ceremony of the shopping mall.