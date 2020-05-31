Gate Avenue, the new premium urban retail, leisure and cultural development at the heart of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) will reopen for business from June 1. Image Credit: DIFC

Dubai: The DIFC Gate Avenue, the retail area within the Dubai Financial Centre will be open for business starting June 1, Monday, the DIFC Investments said in an email to all its stakeholders.

“In line with the announcement of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, concerning the gradual re-opening of business activities in Dubai, please be noted that we will proceed with the re-opening of Gate Avenue on 1 June 2020,” DIFC Investments said an email to its tenants.

The reopening will be subjuect to certain guidelines.

Retail outlets

All retail outlets are allowed to operate with an occupancy ceiling of 70 per cent. Indoor gyms and fitness centers to operate at 50 per cent ceiling capacity however, showers, spa, saunas, massages, events or gatherings are not allowed.

All salons and barbers are allowed to operate with an occupancy ceiling of 50 per cent for all services (excluding, spa, sauna, bath, or massages), no home service permitted, and all preventive and health measures should be strictly observed. All retail outlets at Gate Avenue can remain open from 10 am to 8 pm.

Food & beverage outlets

All Food & Beverage outlets are allowed to operate at their own capacity while maintaining hygiene, sanitization, and social distancing. Regardless of the capacity, they should all maintain placing tables 2 meters apart for all customers or set up separators/screens between tables.

Food & Beverage outlets at Gate Avenue can open from 8 am to 8 pm.

Building access

Third party building access connected to the Gate Avenue will be open for use. Accordingly, all are advised to all take the necessary precautionary measures to preserve the wellbeing of the Gate Avenue. All entities operating from the DIFC will be required to abide by the public health procedures suchh as: All previously announced protocols, precaution measures, and guidelines to be maintained; All visitors, tenants, and employees are mandated to wear face masks at all times upon entering and inside DIFC buildings. Non-compliance will lead to denial of entry into DIFC premises.