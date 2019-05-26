Ramadan Festival Image Credit: Twitter

Also in this package 17-day Ramadan sale in Sharjah kicks off; retailers to cut prices by up to 75%

Dubai: Residents and tourists visiting Sharjah can enjoy massive price reductions on retail goods not only at Expo Centre Sharjah, but across the malls in the emirate, organisers reminded shoppers on Sunday.

As part of the annual Ramadan Festival 2019, at least 2,000 shops, including those at the souks, shopping centres, central markets and other retail destinations, have slashed their prices by up to 75 per cent.

The markdowns are happening at participating outlets in City Centre Sharjah, Sahara Centre, Mega Mall Sharjah, Matajir Mall, 06 Mall and Central Souk, among other locations.

They apply to clothing, beauty and skincare products, shoes, accessories, jewellery and other merchandise.

The 32-day festival started on May 6, 2019 and will end on June 8, just after the month of fasting is over, so that means bargain hunters still have about 12 days to bag some discounts.

Signs that promise shoppers up to 75 per cent off on goods can be seen at retail outlets in Sharjah. Image Credit: Twitter

Besides the discounts, organisers are offering consumers a chance to win eye-popping prizes, including six BMW cars, vouchers worth Dh50,000 and smartphones. There are also travel tickets to be given away, as well as daily prizes.

The luxury cars, which will be raffled off on June 8 and June 9, as well as the travel prizes, can be won by consumers who spend at least Dh100 during the festival.

One of the luxury cars to be won by a lucky shopper. Image Credit: Twitter

The annual extravaganza, now on its 30th edition, is organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry that seeks to promote the emirate as a unique tourist destination, and revitalize the tourism and hospitality sectors at the same time.