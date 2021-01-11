Dubai: Apple's store at Mall of the Emirates will remain shut until further notice, according to customer care representatives contacted by Gulf News.
“To support the health of our valued customers, Apple retail store is currently closed until further notice,” said a pre-recorded message on the iPhone-maker’s customer care number.
The store is closed for three days and is only accepting customers who have already paid and have come to collect their orders. “They have one door open to assist customers who have paid and will be collecting their items,” said a mall representative. “These are the only services they will do for these three days because they need to sanitize the full store.”
Apple’s media representative could not be immediately reached for a comment. The company has three stores in the UAE - at Yas Mall, The Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates.