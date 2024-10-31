Apple announced that Apple Vision Pro will be available in the UAE. Pre-orders will begin Monday, November 4, at 5am, and the product will be available on Friday, November 15.

Vision Pro seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world to deliver powerful spatial experiences that transform how people work, collaborate, connect, relive memories, enjoy entertainment, and much more.

Apple Vision Pro operates on visionOS, an intuitive spatial interface that allows users to navigate using their eyes, hands, and voice. Built on decades of innovation from iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, visionOS integrates seamlessly with Apple’s ecosystem.

Users can interact with apps through gestures, voice commands, or a virtual keyboard. The infinite canvas allows for side-by-side app displays, creating an ideal environment for productivity and entertainment, enhanced by stunning backdrops like Bora Bora and Yosemite.

The App Store offers over 2,500 apps designed for Apple Vision Pro, alongside 1.5 million compatible iPhone and iPad apps. Users can also access their Mac wirelessly via Mac Virtual Display, utilizing it on a large, private screen.

Apple Vision Pro features Apple Immersive Video, showcasing 3D 8K video with a 180-degree view and Spatial Audio for an engaging experience. Top streaming services are available on Apple Vision Pro, including Apple TV+, MUBI, OSN+, Shahid, STARZ ON, and more.

Sports fans can enjoy apps from major leagues such as the NBA, MLS, and MLB, featuring real-time stats and live object mapping for an immersive experience. Later this year, the Apple TV app will introduce Multiview, allowing users to watch up to five games simultaneously, ensuring they never miss a moment of the action.

Users can explore thousands of games, including over 250 titles, with Apple Arcade. Players can also access iPad, iPhone, PC, and console games via apps like Steam Link, all compatible with PlayStation DualSense and Xbox Wireless controllers.

Powerful design apps like LiveSurface, remix, and Lightune utilize spatial computing for sketching and painting with just hands and eyes. The 2024 Apple Design Award-winning djay app enables artists to create music effortlessly, while Beautiful Things lets users design their dream homes.

Apple Vision Pro features a micro-OLED display with 23 million pixels, surpassing 4K resolution per eye. Powered by Apple silicon, it combines the M2 chip for standalone performance with the R1 chip, which processes data from 12 cameras, five sensors, and six microphones for an enhanced content experience.