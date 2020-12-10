Dubai: Abu Dhabi's new retail campaign - running from December 10 to February 14 - will have malls offering up to 80 per cent discounts, as the emirate tries to win back shoppers into brick-and-mortar experiences.
'Retail Abu Dhabi' is being launched by the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi), and will encompass 3,500 outlets in 20-plus malls. The Abu Dhabi Shopping Season will also see the launch of 'Retail Abu Dhabi One' - a membership programme that gives shoppers access to exclusive-to-Abu-Dhabi products, experiences, deals, brand events an rewards.
Know them better
“This umbrella programme enables DCT Abu Dhabi to support retailers and brands in developing experiences, and match customers with offers specific to their interests," said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing. "The generated data will also enable our partners and malls to expand their audience reach and offer exclusive and specific-to-Abu Dhabi shopping experiences.
"These will include providing first access to product launches, promotions only available in Abu Dhabi, limited collections, exciting rewards and private deals,”
Make a 'wish'
There will be a ‘Wishing Tree’ installed at Yas Mall from December 10 to 31, with prizes to be won every day. Shoppers use QR codes to select a wish from more than 18 options, including a new wardrobe, gadgets, toys, beauty makeovers, experiences and more. Once selected, shoppers’ gift choices will appear on the Wishing Tree’s LED screen displays alongside seasonal animations and motion graphics.
* A shop & win promotion with Visa will see cardholders who spend Dh200 or more in participating outlets automatically enter a draw for the chance to win a Mercedes Benz GLC200 Premium.
* Etihad Airways is offering four million 'guest miles' to the Abu Dhabi Shopping Season prize pool draw, with 16 shoppers set to be awarded 250,000 Etihad Guest Miles each - split across eight Visa cardholders and eight Visa Etihad Guest cardholders.