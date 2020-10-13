Abu Dhabi: Big is definitely going to be a factor in gaming - Abu Dhabi's new waterfront destination, Al Qana, will host a dedicated esports and VR gaming complex next year. Robocom VR will be the sole provider of the content and technology for the ‘Pixel’ hub, as it will be known, while Al Barakah International Investment is the developer of the project.
The project, which will include the first ever certified e-sports academy in the region, will feature space to host tournaments as well as an arcade area that will be run by "gamers for gamers".
“Our partnership with Robocom VR will position PIXEL as one of the most sought-after VR and esports destinations in the UAE,” said Fouad Mashal, CEO of Al Barakah International Investment.
Gaming in the MENA region is estimated to be a $4.5 billion industry, with the number of gamers exceeding over 100 million. “We will provide an opportunity for gamers to grow and develop their professional talent to compete in international competitions,” said Karim Ibrahim, CEO of Robocom VR. “We are excited to reveal gamers’ heaven, the most integrated gaming experience at Al Qana Abu Dhabi, for the UAE and the rest of the world.”