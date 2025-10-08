Abu Dhabi to host the second edition of the Global Food Week on October 21

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), the ADNEC Group, a subsidiary of Modon, in collaboration with ADAFSA, will organize the second edition of the Global Food Week from October 21 to 23, 2025.