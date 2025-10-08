Abu Dhabi to host the second edition of the Global Food Week on October 21

Dynamic program showcases cutting-edge agricultural technologies, culinary excellence
Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), the ADNEC Group, a subsidiary of Modon, in collaboration with ADAFSA, will organize the second edition of the Global Food Week from October 21 to 23, 2025.
The event brings together a distinguished lineup of experts and innovators to address pressing challenges in food security, agriculture, and sustainability, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s leadership as a global platform for dialogue on building sustainable food systems.
Dr. Tariq Ahmed Al Ameri, Acting Director-General of ADAFSA, stated that Global Food Week reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to supporting sustainable food systems and enhancing global food security. The event gathers leading experts and innovators to exchange knowledge and experience in pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals.
He emphasized that Global Food Week has become a leading platform for addressing food-related challenges, fostering strategic partnerships, and showcasing advanced agri-tech solutions and resilient food supply chains.
Dr. Al Ameri added that the private sector plays a crucial role in driving agricultural innovation, attracting smart investments, and enabling collaboration between the public and private sectors. Through this event, Abu Dhabi continues to champion modern technologies that support the transformation toward sustainable food systems and promote global cooperation while highlighting the private sector’s role in shaping a secure and resilient food future.
Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said that Global Food Week represents a key milestone in Abu Dhabi’s journey to strengthen its position as a global center for innovation in agriculture and food security.
He noted that the event has evolved into a prominent international platform uniting experts, innovators, and decision-makers to discuss critical challenges and present practical solutions for building more sustainable and resilient food systems.
Al Dhaheri added that the second edition of Global Food Week continues to expand, featuring a series of high-impact events that reflect ADNEC Group’s commitment to fostering global dialogue on the future of food and promoting international collaboration. The event serves as a working platform where experts exchange ideas, discuss challenges, and design practical solutions.
He also highlighted that hosting this event enables Abu Dhabi to make tangible contributions to global food security and sustainable development. The 2025 edition will witness the launch of groundbreaking regional initiatives, including the first Alternative Protein Platform, the AgriTech Forum, and the Agricultural Investment Summit.
Dr. Abdelouahhab Zaid, Secretary-General of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation under the Zayed Humanitarian Legacy Initiative at the Presidential Court, said that the Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition has solidified its role as a vital platform for advancing the palm and date industry regionally and globally.
He emphasized the growing participation and deepening collaboration between farmers, producers, and researchers every year, noting that the exhibition not only preserves the UAE’s rich agricultural and cultural heritage but also promotes innovation and sustainability in one of the world’s most resilient crops.
Dr. Zaid added that the exhibition serves as a regional gateway for date trade and export, connecting international buyers with local producers and other global participants, facilitating long-term supply agreements, and opening new opportunities for value-added date products. It also empowers entrepreneurs in e-commerce, packaging, and marketing of Emirati dates, thereby boosting their global competitiveness and strengthening their economic and social impact both locally and internationally.
Building on the outstanding success of the inaugural edition—which welcomed over 34,000 visitors, featured 1,900 brands, and generated AED 6.2 billion in business deals—the second edition of Global Food Week returns with even greater momentum and scale, reflecting its continued growth and impact.
This year’s edition will present a comprehensive and dynamic program spotlighting the latest agricultural technologies, culinary excellence, and global policy dialogues.
Key highlights include:
The third edition of Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE)
The inaugural AgriTech Forum, featuring cutting-edge innovations in agriculture and food systems, and the first-ever startup platform dedicated to the agri-food sector
For the first time in the region, Global Food Week will host an Alternative Protein Platform, showcasing the latest global innovations in sustainable food production, such as lab-grown meats. The platform will highlight new technological advancements and investment opportunities in sustainable food solutions, addressing the world’s rising demand for nutrition.
It will also provide a valuable space for startups and scientists to present their pioneering projects to consumers and investors, supporting the transition toward healthier and more sustainable food systems.
The Agricultural Investment Summit will make its debut as a key event supporting food security and sustainable growth through high-value agricultural investments. It will spotlight Abu Dhabi’s strategic priorities, current and future investment opportunities, and innovative agricultural technologies and sustainable models.
The summit will also serve as an interactive platform uniting government entities, private sector leaders, and local and international investors to foster dialogue and strategic partnerships that strengthen the agricultural sector and enhance its global competitiveness.
The 11th edition of the Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition, the largest specialized event of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa, returns in collaboration with the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation. The exhibition provides a valuable networking opportunity for date suppliers, producers, experts, and enthusiasts from around the world.
The Global Food Week 2025 is expected to welcome a distinguished gathering of global industry leaders from across agriculture and food sectors, making it a landmark event that will help shape the future of global food systems.
