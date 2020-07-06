Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi will commission a study on the food truck business, as it looks to provide support for small and medium sized firms caught up in a challenging operating environment.
The plan was made at a virtual meeting between Abu Dhabi Council for Economic Development (ADCED) and several food truck owners, who listed what they will need to be able to continue in the food and beverage sector.
Food trucks were among the many outlets that were closed down as part of the emirate’s COVID-19 precautionary measures. The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) last month issued a circular setting out guidelines for food trucks to resume operations.
“Food trucks are a robust business for local entrepreneurs and the terms and conditions issued by ADDED as a precautionary measure will ensure continuity of their activities,” said Rashid Abdul Karim Al Balooshi, under-secretary of ADDED.