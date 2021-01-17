Dubai: The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has revealed the recently-concluded Abu Dhabi Culinary Season saw high participation and generated sales across the campaign.
After pledging to send domestic diners on ‘A Journey Through the Senses’ from November 1, 2020, to December 15, 2020, Abu Dhabi Culinary Season served up a menu of creative dishes and experiences by Abu Dhabi-based chefs, limited-edition menus at myriad restaurants, and a number of exclusive offers and promotions by community groups and industry heavyweights.
The latest instalment in the Chef’s Table series, held under the theme ‘Art On A Plate’, saw participating restaurants’ head chefs draw artistic inspiration from the likes of Antonio Vivaldi, Pablo Picasso and the Manchu-Han Imperial to tell stories of art through food.
The three-day Chef’s Table Special Edition also enjoyed a hugely successful and sold-out inaugural outing during Abu Dhabi Culinary Season, with Chefs Khaled Alsaadi, Bethany Kehdy and Greg Malouf guiding diners through nine unique courses at FAE Café.
Elsewhere, 22 homegrown independent restaurants marked Abu Dhabi Culinary Season with a 'Hidden Gems' Scavenger Hunt, which supported homegrown businesses and saw hundreds of Abu Dhabi residents scour the city in search of the best casual dishes and new eateries.
Furthermore, the #AbuDhabiLovesCoffee initiative, saw 20 cafés offer limited-edition items in a series of workshops focussed on brewing techniques, latte art, barista classes, and caffeine-based documentary screenings. The initiative culminated in almost 2,000 additional cups of coffee sold across participating outlets.
The ‘Season’s Sweetest Things’ promotion also offered the chance to enjoy experiential desserts, with deals and offers available at some of the city’s top eateries, including Yamanote, Sanderson’s and Keki. During the two-week activation, a total of 3,600 dessert dishes were sold.
In addition, chefs and culinary power players were celebrated during Chef Studio in The Galleria Al Maryah Island’s Central Kitchens area. The programme saw daily masterclasses focused on some of Abu Dhabi’s most loved dishes, including Patrani Macchi by Punjab Grill’s chef Sandeep Ail, Maki acevichado by COYA’s MJ De Guzman; and Crepe Suzette by Fouquet’s chef Hugo Sipp.