Image Credit: Supplied

It was just over a year ago when Rejlers Group acquired its Abu Dhabi Branch from Neste and next year we will be celebrating around 10 years of being on the ground in Abu Dhabi and UAE.

As we speak, Rejlers Group is also celebrating its 40th year anniversary since establishing itself in Finland. Rejlers has its roots deep in the Nordics, offering engineering and project services for a wide range of industries from its Abu Dhabi office, with 300 engineers at its direct disposal in the UAE and more than 2,500 engineers globally.

Through the challenging times of COVID-19 we have been experiencing new ways of working – last spring going from 100 per cent office-based working to 100 per cent remote working in just a week. - Jarmo Suominen, Director, Middle East Region, Rejlers International Engineering Solutions

Through the challenging times of COVID-19 we have been experiencing new ways of working – last spring going from 100 per cent office-based working to 100 per cent remote working in just a week. Everything worked well thanks to our outstanding ability in digitalisation and ICT. Now, we have been back in the office environment for a few months and under strict but necessary COVID-19 guidelines.

Thanks to Abu Dhabi and the UAE government’s timely and effective measures in these times of the global pandemic, the economy has been kept going and we also here in Rejlers’ Abu Dhabi office are looking for the future with positive minds.

Rejlers Abu Dhabi office is fully geared-up and involved to assist its customers in their investments, maintenance and development needs for the benefit of the region. In Rejlers Abu Dhabi we are working hard on developing our In-Country Value (ICV) to support the UAE’s economic development and build-up a strong local engineering and project management hub.

“At Rejlers we believe in local presence, long term commitment and continuous learning. Rejlers is a home of the Learning Minds” says Jarmo