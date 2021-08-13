Dubai: The retail-focussed Apparel Group's headquarters and warehouses have received the US Green Building Council's LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum accreditation for operation and maintenance. The 16,552.63 square metre multi-purpose complex was built in 2017, with around 67 per cent of the building material featured recycled products. Also, 100 per cent of the total wood-based building material are Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified.
The LEED certification appraises the design, structure, and overall operations of Apparel Group’s building by assessing how these factors promote efficiency, improve performance, and optimise sustainability practices. The LEED certification also considers practical strategies and measurable solutions in areas including site development, water savings, energy efficiency, material selection and indoor environmental quality.
Automated lighting control, air-con energy savers, and a building design that allows for natural lighting has contributed towards saving energy, while sensor taps and aerators along with dual flush systems has led to less usage of water. The installed irrigation systems use captured rainwater and recycled waste water, leading to full water-efficient landscaping.
Solar panels have been installed as a source of energy at Apparel Group’s headquarters and warehouses in 2019, where 67 per cent of the total energy costs have been offset through renewable energy generated on-site.
Sima Ganwani Ved, founder and Chairperson of Apparel Group said, “As a leading retailer in the region and signatory of the UN Global Compact, we continually work towards better sustainability standards in our operations. This certification is evident of Apparel Group’s contribution towards UAE's mission to achieve a sustainable environment, integrate infrastructure and maintain high standards within the local community to fulfil our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals."