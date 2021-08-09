Style is back in session as global online fashion retailer SHEIN launches back-to-school collection. With trendy, affordable and effortlessly chic wardrobe, the fashion-forward generation are, for sure, in for a treat.
What comes with the collection is SHEIN’s comprehensive guide to help young fashionistas sport different looks to complement the dream campus vibes. Source your favourite items from the massive collection to go preppy, casual, sporty, or simply have fun with the old school uniforms!
Worry less for getting everything on your school supplies list. SHEIN’s latest collection includes back-to-school essentials for your first day gear. May it be pens, sticky notes, electronics, creative gifts, and even storage or bedding for your dorm room, SHEIN curated it for you.
The Back-to-school comprehensive guide is available on SHEIN app and website, and is filled with essentials from stylish outfits, dorm accessories, to school supplies -- shopping for the upcoming season has never been easy!
More treat awaits Gulf News readers when you use the promo code EDU16 to avail a 16% discount on your total purchase.