Dubai: Expressions of interest have been called in from contractors to build the ‘Mukaab’ in the new downtown envisioned for Riyadh under the New Murabba mixed-use development. The Mukaab is conceptialised as one of the ‘largest built structures in the world’.

Contractors ‘interested in contributing to the delivery of this innovative destination’ must register their interest through the New Murabba Development Company Vendor Registration page. (Available on ‘newmurabba.com/en/partner-with-us/partner-overview/become-our-vendor/’.

The Mukaab is primed to be one of the largest built structures in the world, by measuring 400 meters in height, width, and length.

The operating company - New Murabba Development Company – is seeking the interest of ‘leading international, regional, and Saudi-based contractors’ who are specialized in long-span structural steel works, large-scale design-build façade developments and ‘expansive public realm constructions, critical infrastructure, and pioneering technology developments’.

"This invitation extends to globally recognized contractors specialized in large-scale construction developments that cover the full spectrum of the project delivery lifecycle, from the enabling work stage through to the construction and handover stages," said a statement.

Partnering with New Murabba Development Company to bring the Mukaab to life will involve taking part in a legacy that will stand the test of time and inspire the Kingdom’s future generations - Statement issued by New Murabba Development Company

Project status

So far, the site has had excavation of nearly 5 million cubic meters. The award of permanent piling works is set to start this quarter, and the tendering of the raft foundation and main works packages will also happen this year, with 'each marking a significant milestone in the destination's progression'.

The New Murabba Development Company is owned by the Saudi wealth fund Public Investment Fund.