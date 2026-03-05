Philippines: OFW home loan refinance options – what to know

What is home remortgage in the Philippines? How you benefit from competition
Home remortgage – commonly referred to as “home loan refinancing” – in the Philippines, is the process of replacing an existing home loan with a new one.
In short: You switch from one financier (your current bank, i.e. Bank A) to another (a competitor, Bank B or state-owned Pag-Ibig Fund) which may offer a lower rate.
This is typically done to secure better terms – such as lower interest rates, extended repayment periods.
This is also good when your aim is to access additional funds through “cash-out” options.
Long and short: refinancing can involve switching lenders – or simply renegotiating with the current one.
Refinancing typically occurs when you (the borrower):
Reach the end of a fixed-rate mortgage period
Want lower interest rates
Want to tap home equity
Move a loan from a bank to Pag-IBIG Fund
It’s an increasingly common strategy for reducing monthly payments.
How?
Let’s say you’re an OFW with a home mortgage that charges 9.25%, but goes home only annually for one month (annual leave).
Two ways to do it:
You may execute a special power-of-attorney (SPA) assigning a next-of-kin or someone you trust to represent you with the relevant financial institutions for this specific remortgage transaction back home, to help you with the paperworks to switch to a fixed rate instead of variable rate;
Do it yourself (DIY): If you go this route, you may use part of your annual leave, while prepping the requirements before your actual homecoming to execute the deal, helping you save time.
By switching from variable to fixed rates, or shortening the loan term to pay off debt faster, this strategy offers a number of benefits.
What to know:
Banks like Security Bank offer rates as low as 6.80% per annum (p.a.) fixed for 5 years, while Pag-IBIG Fund provides some of the lowest rates (under 10% annually for up to 30 years).
Eligibility generally requires being at least 21 years old, with stable income, and the property must be appraised.
Fees in remortgage deals may be "front-loaded", i.e. deducted from the amount you end up getting.
Fees like processing, appraisal, and early repayment penalties may apply too
In general, savings often outweigh costs (or fees) if rates drop significantly.
Consider a borrower with a ₱2.7 million remaining balance on a BDO home loan, with 7 years left at an 8.5% interest rate that could increase.
By refinancing to a lender like Maybank, Security Bank or Pag-IBIG, they could secure a lower rate (e.g., 6-7%), potentially reducing monthly payments by ₱3,000-₱8,000, and saving tens of thousands over the term.
In this case, you (the borrower) might also extend the term to 15 years for more affordability.
Alternatively, you may opt for "cash-out" to fund home improvements, turning equity (your property) into liquid assets while keeping payments manageable.
Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) can leverage home remortgage to optimise finances despite being abroad.
First, apply through banks like BPI, PNB, Maybank, or Pag-IBIG, which cater to OFWs with online applications and low rates (e.g., Pag-IBIG up to ₱6 million at under 10%). Appoint an attorney-in-fact (via Special Power of Attorney) to handle paperwork and property inspections in the Philippines.
To maximise benefits:
Lower costs and payments: Refinance to reduce interest (e.g., from 8% to 6%), freeing up remittances for investments or emergencies. Pag-IBIG allows extensions to 30 years for smaller monthly dues.
Cash-out for opportunities: Borrow up to 80% of the property’s appraised value (60% for vacant lots) to fund business ventures, education, or further property purchases back home.
Build wealth: Use refinancing for home construction, renovation, or reimbursing acquisition costs, turning overseas earnings into appreciating assets.
Convenient management: Submit proofs like remittances, employment contracts, and ITRs online; some banks (e.g., BPI) offer pre-qualification tools. Monitor via apps and autopay from foreign accounts.
OFWs with at least 2 years abroad experience qualify easily, but compare offers and calculate break-even points to ensure long-term gains.
The refinance market is expected to expand due to:
population growth
housing backlog (~6–7 million homes)
lower interest-rate cycles
fintech and digital lending
Today, several powerful trends are reshaping the Philippine refinancing landscape.
#1. The rise of digital lending
A new generation of digital banks and fintech platforms is beginning to enter the mortgage and refinancing space, bringing faster approvals, simplified documentation, and data-driven credit assessment. While still early, these platforms are expected to widen access to refinancing, particularly for younger borrowers and professionals comfortable with fully online financial services.
#2. Continued dominance of Pag-IBIG refinancing takeouts
Many homeowners who initially take bank mortgages eventually refinance into loans from the Pag-IBIG Fund, attracted by its generally lower interest rates and longer-term payment structures. This dynamic has created a steady pipeline of refinancing activity as borrowers migrate from commercial banks to government-backed housing finance.
#3. Rate-cycle refinancing
Because most Philippine home loans come with short fixed-rate periods — typically one, three, or five years — borrowers often refinance when the interest-rate environment shifts. When policy rates set by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) begin to fall, refinancing demand tends to surge as households seek to lock in lower borrowing costs.
#4. Developer-driven financing
Property developers are increasingly offering refinancing packages and in-house loan restructuring to help stimulate condominium and residential sales. These programs allow buyers to move from developer financing into bank or Pag-IBIG loans once projects are completed.
Most analysts expect Philippine mortgage lending to double over the next decade. This will naturally expand the refinance industry.
The Philippine refinance market is still emerging but sits on top of a ₱1–3 trillion housing finance ecosystem, heavily regulated by the BSP and increasingly competitive as banks, Pag-IBIG, and digital lenders fight for borrowers.
Looking ahead to 2026–2030, refinancing activity is expected to expand as mortgage lending grows, digital lending matures, and the country continues working through its massive housing backlog.
As the Philippine housing finance market deepens, refinancing will likely become a more central feature of the broader mortgage ecosystem
Commercial banks (BDO, BPI, Metrobank)
Government housing lender Pag-IBIG Fund
Smaller banks and digital lenders
Note: This is for informational purposes only, not a financial advice. Consult a registered financial advisor in order to get the right deal that suits your specific needs and risk appetite.