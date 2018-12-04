While transaction details are generally not made public in this market, Macura said typically gross yield levels for grade A assets are between 6 per cent and 7.5 per cent. Khan said they are currently seeing prime yields for best-in-class products at circa 6.5 per cent, such as the Edge Building, which was acquired by ENBD REIT. “Whereas the wider market is trading at 7.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent in terms of yield,” he added.