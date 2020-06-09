Dubai: The master-developer Meraas, the name behind Jumeira Bay and La Mer, will be integrated into Dubai Holding.
The intention, according to a statement issued by Dubai Media Office, is to have a “unified and integrated vision that builds on gains, spors efforts and boost Dubai’s global competitiveness”.
This follows the directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Meraas will join Dubai Holding to create a “highly diversified conglomerate” that specializes in spaces where it already has built sufficient exposure, such as creating full-fledged real estate destinations as well as on leisure and entertainment investments.