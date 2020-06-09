Entity will continue to hone its expertise around creating real estate destinations

The La Mer in Jumeirah is part of the Meraas portfolio of mixed-use destinations dotting Dubai. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: The master-developer Meraas, the name behind Jumeira Bay and La Mer, will be integrated into Dubai Holding.

The intention, according to a statement issued by Dubai Media Office, is to have a “unified and integrated vision that builds on gains, spors efforts and boost Dubai’s global competitiveness”.

This follows the directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.