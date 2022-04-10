Why it's the right time to buy property in Dubai

With the UAE property market being driven by more international investors, low-interest rates and lower supply in places, projections indicate that the sector will witness a bullish 2022. Market researcher Mordor intelligence says that the residential real estate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.36 per cent by 2026. Although the pandemic may have slowed things down during 2020-21, this was purely temporary. With the government having handled the pandemic so well, this only served to strengthen investors’ trust in the country.

“The way in which the country handled Covid-19 was an example for the whole world,” explains Shitij Kapoor, Managing Director of Luxury Concierge Real Estate. “Investors and visitors from around the globe realised the essence of Dubai and the safety and security it presented. A global index of top 10 cities worldwide shows Dubai is most preferred and the cheapest still in terms of per square feet prices to purchase real estate assets.”

Add to this favourable government initiatives and the property market could be set for a record-breaking performance. According to a CBRE Research paper on the Dubai Property Market for 2022, Dubai’s total number of residential transactions reached 57,043 in 2021, up 73.6 per cent from 2020 and 51.6 per cent from 2019. The 2021 total was the highest since 2009. CBRE expects transaction values to remain robust during the year.

“There is a growing population in the UAE with many ultra-high-net-worth individuals making Dubai their residential base,” adds Kapoor. “Now that the government is providing options, such as retirement visas/golden visas, 100 per cent ownership of local companies and even citizenship for certain elite achievers, this has given investors’ confidence compared to earlier times.”

In the JLL UAE Real Estate Market - A Year in Review 2021 report, researchers said that in December 2021, residential sale prices in Dubai enjoyed a 9 per cent increase year-on-year. This increase in demand accounts for many reasons, including the lifestyle in the emirate.

“The UAE offers affordable investments in one of the best cities in the world in terms of infrastructure, safety, clean environment and, most importantly, it’s a cosmopolitan city that offers its residents long-term stability,” he says. “Additionally, prices are still much lower than Hong Kong, New York or Tokyo.”