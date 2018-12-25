The drop in service fees in Dubai’s 11 freehold locations is creating a positive impact on real estate investment, however, the key challenge according to property analysts is the market’s ability to maintain facilities management (FM) costs at sustainable levels. According to the Dubai Land Department (DLD), service fees dropped between 1 per cent and 12 per cent over the last 12 months, based on data from co-owned properties. Two communities that saw the highest decline in service charges this year (excluding district cooling and electricity fees) are Dubai Marina, where rates went down by 12 per cent from Dh6.81 per square foot in 2017 to Dh5.96 this year, and Jumeirah Beach Residences, which saw an 11 per cent decline from from Dh4.51 in 2017 to Dh4.01 this year.