Leptos Estates have released the highly anticipated Zeus Signature Collection for GCC investors, within the second luxury residential tower at Limassol Blu Marine. Properties will consist of one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury apartments and will benefit from breath-taking views of the Mediterranean Sea. Prices start at $700,000 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,510,000 for a two-bedroom apartment, with residents benefitting from access to a private amenity suite, multiple swimming pools and a dedicated beach at the front of the development.

Each apartment will feature top of the range appliances, exquisite furniture and a luxurious yet comfortable interior palette. Benefitting from large open-plan living space every home is filled with natural light through full height windows.

Apartments within the Zeus Tower feature generous balconies, column-free layouts and large, south-facing windows maximising natural light and far-reaching views of Limassol and the alluring waters of the Mediterranean Sea. Each building at Limassol Blu Marine is strategically placed to ensure uncompromised views of the water.

Pantelis Leptos, Co-President of Leptos Group of Companies, says, “We are extremely proud to be launching the first phase of the Zeus Signature Collection for our GCC investors and wider Middle Eastern audience. With 70 per cent of our first tower, Poseidon, at Blu Marine sold and demand high, we have every confidence that this next phase will be just as popular. This is an ideal opportunity for purchasers to buy an apartment here to use as their main residence or as an investment that could provide a high capital appreciation and a guaranteed rental income.”

Residents of the Zeus Tower will enjoy exclusive access to world-class onsite amenities including a 14,000 square foot luxury health and spa facility, which includes a 25-metre indoor pool, treatment room and sauna and steam rooms. Providing round-the-clock service and security there is also a 24-hour Concierge and property and rental management facilities. A private beach is situated at the front of the development, whilst Limassol Old Town and Limassol marina are only a short walk away.

Limassol Blu Marine is located in a sought-after neighborhood of Limassol. Up to 90 per cent of Blu Marine land has been deliberately left bare to ensure the development of flowers and plants that have developed into beautiful, landscaped gardens for residents to enjoy.