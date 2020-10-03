Dubai Land Department, through its Real Estate Promotion and Investment Management Sector, in cooperation with Strategic Holding has launched the ‘Invest in Dubai Real Estate’ initiative. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Land Department, through its Real Estate Promotion and Investment Management Sector, in cooperation with Strategic Holding has launched the ‘Invest in Dubai Real Estate’ initiative.

This is a virtual destination for the real estate industry and the most prominent real estate promotion initiatives in Dubai. The initiative is set to unveil unprecedented interactive features from 11 – 20 November 2020 as it launches its very first virtual edition that will provide a truly unparalleled, intriguing experience for the global real estate community.

Invest in Dubai Real Estate aspires to be the best virtual destination for the industry as it utilises the most advanced virtual technology and a digital platform that will advance upon the real estate industry in Dubai. Taking place alongside the International Property Show, Invest in Dubai Real Estate will generate additional networking opportunities for the Dubai real estate market.

In a safe and secure virtual environment, made possible through its partner Events 10X, the event will eradicate all barriers and stimulate connectivity among exhibitors, developers, investors, and other professionals from different parts of the globe. The aim would be to maximise investment opportunities for the local real estate market, with the ultimate goal of further boosting economic progress and sustainability in Dubai.

“Innovation is an indispensable pillar to shape the future of the real estate industry. Possessing the ability to quickly adapt to varying real estate scenarios, such as using technology to transform the future of the industry, is a necessity to stay resilient and gain a competitive edge in international markets. DLD has played a crucial role in adapting to and promoting innovation and using artificial intelligence,” stated Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director General of DLD.

Invest in Dubai Real Estate will leverage innovation to showcase Dubai as an attractive investment destination to local and international investors. Through virtual reality, event participants will enjoy a unique, immersive and interactive experience as they explore the city’s world-class infrastructure, cultural hotspots, business hubs, and other remarkable features that will further highlight Dubai and its reputation as an ideal investment destination.