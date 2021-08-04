Year to date in 2021 there was 1.78% more in sales transaction compared to the entire 2020

July 2021 had 4,384 transactions worth Dh11.18 billion in Dubai, making it the best July on record in the past 12 years. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: July 2021 had 4,384 transactions worth Dh11.18 billion in Dubai, making it the best July on record in the past 12 years, according to data from Property Finder.

This brings the year to date total to 31,757 sales transactions worth Dh73.15 billion. In just 7 months, the value of real estate sales transactions has surpassed 2020 as a whole.

The entire year of 2020 had 35,401 sales worth Dh71.87 billion. Coming to a close 2021 as of July 2021 was 1.78 per cent more in sales transaction value when compared to the year 2020.

In July 2021, 59.4 per cent of all transactions were for secondary/ready properties and 40.6 per cent were for off-plan properties. When we look at the volume of transactions, the off-plan market transacted 1,780 properties worth a total of Dh3.44 billion and the secondary/ready market transacted 2,604 properties worth a total of Dh7.74 billion.

Rising average transaction values

Overall Average transaction value increased to Dh2.55 million, an increase of 10.14 per cent when compared to June 2021, Secondary/ready Average transaction value increased to Dh2.97 million, an increase of 4.62 per cent and off-plan average transaction value increased to Dh1.92 million, an increase of 33.13 per cent.

“In previous years, we normally saw the summer months as a slower market due to holidays and people migrating, however not this year despite the fact that many are now starting to travel. We are still seeing impressive value and volume numbers, July attested to this. The Dubai market is still and will continue to go in an upwards direction.” according to Lynnette A Sacchetto, Director of Research & Data.