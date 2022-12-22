Dubai Investments broke ground on Danah Bay, its latest flagship freehold project in the UAE located on Al Marjan Island, on Thursday.

The project spans an area of approximately 86,000 sqm with 40,000 sqm of beaches. Comprising of 209 villas inclusive of two-bedroom townhouses with roof terrace, three-bedroom villas, four-bedroom beachfront villas and five-bedroom breakwater villas, the project’s residential tower includes 128 apartments from studio to 4-bedroom penthouse apartments.

The ground-breaking ceremony was held by Sheikh Khalid bin Saud Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah’s Investment and Development Office; Khalid Bin Kalban, Vice Chairman and CEO, Dubai Investments; Abdulla Al Abdouli, CEO of Marjan; and Ali Bin Khalfan Al Mutawa Al Dhaheri, Founder Chairman of Ali & Sons Holding LLC.

“This ground-breaking ceremony is a significant milestone for us as it reiterates our expansion into the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, with our flagship development, enhancing Dubai Investments position as a pan-UAE developer. The project is designed as an ideal destination that will cater to the growing tourism requirements of the emirate and provide residential opportunities that offer a distinct lifestyle,” said Khalid Bin Kalban.

“There is a huge interest for projects like these in the emirate and with attractive residency requirements, favorable property and business ownership terms coupled with the growing community of entrepreneurs and companies, we are positive that Danah Bay is only the beginning and Dubai Investments will continue to capitalise on the lucrative opportunities that the emirate will have to offer in the coming years.”

Dubai Investments, through its wholly owned real estate subsidiary Dubai Investments Real Estate (DIR), the developer of the Danah Bay project, has appointed AE Seven Morse Architecture & Engineering Consultancies Co. as consultants for design and supervision of the project.

Commenting on the groundbreaking ceremony, Abdulla Al Abdouli, said: “Danah Bay is a developmental milestone that reflects not only the dynamic UAE real estate sector but also supports the vision of Ras Al Khaimah as a key destination that empowers communities with world-class projects that meet their unique needs. As a master developer responsible for supporting Ras Al Khaimah’s diversification strategy and transforming the Emirate into a sought-after destination for both residents and investors in varied sectors, this waterfront project builds on our commitment to deliver premium offerings to enrich the lifestyle of our diverse stakeholders.”