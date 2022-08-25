Dubai: Azizi Developments went through back-to-back handovers and launches, having completed the Creek Views 1 project in Dubai Healthcare City. The project features 634 units and 33,341 square feet of retail space, adding to the overall DHCC stock.
Simultaneously, Azizi confirmed the launch of Riviera Rêve, the fourth – and most high-end - phase of its Riviera community in MBR City. The Rêve will have 24 buildings with 5,061 homes, including super-luxury duplex penthouses. The release comes as Dubai’s property market records more offplan launches/releases, and with demand seeing as being sustainable.
“With our first handovers in Phase 1 (of Riviera) having taken place, and in light of the pronounced influx of high- and ultra-high-net-worth individuals to Dubai, the launch of Rêve is fitting,” said Farhad Azizi, CEO. “Dubai has been progressing in leaps and bounds as a wealth hub. The emirate is slated to witness the highest inflow of UHNWIs globally by the end of 2022, making it one of the largest on record compared to other prominent metropolises.”
At the Riviera, the first handovers within Phase 1, meant 1,164 units are now with their owners.