Dubai: Azizi Developments has set a clear sight on what it’s aiming for – build a 725 metre high tower on Dubai’s Shaikh Zayed Road that will eventually rank as the world’s second tallest. And within a short distance of the world’s tallest tower, the Burj Khalifa standing at 828 metres.

A freehold residential tower, the ‘Burj Azizi’ will span 131 plus levels and with sales of the residential apartments scheduled to start February 2025. The main contractor is to be announced soon enough, with Azizi projecting a completion date in 2028. The number of freehold apartments available has not been finalized as yet.

There will also be a hotel element, with an all-suite layout and ‘inspired by seven cultural themes’, and a shopping mall.

The location is right beside the World Trade Centre metro station. It was in September 2022 that Azizi bought the plot.

The Dh6 billion plus development ‘represents more than just the creation of an iconic structure — it is a commitment to transforming Sheikh Zayed Road and elevating Dubai's skyline to new, unparalleled heights’, said Mirwais Azizi, Chairman.

At the time of the plot buy, it was stated that this would be a ‘dream project’ for the chairman.

The location where Burj Azizi will take shape. Image Credit: Supplied

Apart from the 725 metre target, the new tower aims to build:

The highest hotel lobby in the world on level 11; The highest nightclub on level 126, the highest observation deck on level 130; The highest restaurant in Dubai on Level 122; and The highest hotel room in Dubai on level 118.

Dubai's new set of super-skyscrapers

Burj Azizi launches at a time when the Dubai property market has welcomed a fresh set of eye-catching towers, notably the One Za'abeel development and the 333-metre high Uptown Tower. The twin-tower One Za'abeel - the taller one rising to 301 metres - also set its fair share of records through its build up.

What will Burj Azizi offplan prices be?

Now that the height is set, a lot of eyes will fixate on the launch prices for the residential options at Burj Azizi. First phase of offplan sales is set for February next. Given the profile of the project, there will be an obvious premium. For comparison's sake, two-bedroom Burj Khalifa apartments show listings from Dh3.5 million.

There has been talk from other developers in Dubai about aiming for the mantle of world's second tallest tower. But it's only Azizi who has come out with a firm expression of intent on what their proposed height will be and the project's sales and completion schedules.

Which tower occupies second spot now?