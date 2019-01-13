Dubai: Another towering landmark will be joining Dubai’s growing skyline.
Free zone authority DMCC announced on Sunday that a “super tall tower” will rise in its Uptown Dubai district, a mixed-use community in the Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) area.
The 78-storey building, named “Uptown Tower,” will offer views of Dubai’s waterfront and iconic skyline and feature a faceted glass façade to mimic the brilliance of diamonds.
It will be one of the two super tall towers that will anchor the Uptown Dubai area, a multi-purpose zone in the JLT community that offers commercial, residential and leisure spaces.
The developer didn’t specify the height of the tower, but it said that the district’s main podium alone, estimated to be 28 metres above the ground, will feature a two-level central plaza that will be twice the size of the New York Times Square.
It will be surrounded by world-class outlets that will be linked to a shopping mall below, all with direct access to the towers.
Construction of the first super tall tower has been awarded to Belhasa Six Contract, DMCC confirmed on Sunday.
"The building will be super tall but we cannot be specific as to [the] height, which will be communicated in due course," a DMCC spokesperson told Gulf News.
Structures around the world that have earned the description “super tall” have a height of at least 300 metres. In Dubai, buildings that belong to the category include The Address Downtown near Burj Khalifa, at 306 metres, Cayan Tower (306 metres) and Burj Al Arab (321 metres).
The tallest so far is the Princess Tower, standing at 414 metres, followed by 23 Marina (395 metres), Elite Residence (380.5 metres), Almas Tower (363 metres) and the two JW Marriott Marquis towers (355 metres).
DMCC is the master developer of DMCC. Its Uptown Dubai district will include more than 10 million square feet of commercial and residential space, more than 200 retail and food and beverage outlets, approximately 3,000 homes and several luxury hotels.