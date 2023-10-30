How Aldar plans to shape its way into new overseas markets

In any new international market it enters, Aldar’s gameplan would not be to start from scratch. Instead, as it did in Egypt – when it bought luxury developer SODIC – Aldar will go for a majority stake in existing development platforms.



If not that, then strike joint ventures with potential partners, as was done in Dubai (through an association with Dubai Holding).



All this according to Faisal Falaknaz, the master-developer’s Chief Financial Officer, while detailing Aldar’s year-to-September numbers. “We will be looking at Europe for alternate real estate allocations, whether that’s in logistics, student housing and the like,” the CFO said. “This growth plan is in line with the strategy we adopted three years ago, which is to diversify the sectors we are in and also on the geographies.”

