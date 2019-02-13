Fact: If a person has no history of loans or credit cards, there won’t be any credit score generated at all. It is definitely a myth if you think no history of loans and credit cards will gain you the maximum credit score, which will help you in getting a home mortgage easily. The credit score starts building only when a person gets some loan or credit card. It changes with the monthly installments made — if you’re making the payments diligently on time, it will go up. If there is no history of loans/credit cards then there is no history of credit score as well.