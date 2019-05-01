Dubai Arena, which seats 17,000, is developed by Meraas. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: A-list musicians have, for whatever reason, long avoided making Dubai a fixture on their world tours.

With a handful of notable exceptions, the Middle East has never been graced with the sames caliber of artists that Europe or Asia has. So, when the press release for the new Dubai Arena, since renamed the Coca-Cola Arena, said that the venue filled a void between Istanbul and Singapore, they may very well have been right.

So we look at what the new arena is promising to offer in terms of sports, comedy, and music, how it sizes up to its international competitors in other key cities, and what to expect logistically if you decide to visit.