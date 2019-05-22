Dubai: Last week was a tumultuous one for the Dubai Financial Market.

A number of listed companies, including Marka and DSI, were forced to disclose to the market that they were either in talks to liquidate, or were under investigation.

In today’s episode, we delve in to where things went wrong, and what investors can do to remedy the situation.

Are the region’s shareholders too passive? Do they need to make their presence felt, instead of standing idly by whilst board members run the show?

And what about the regulator in all of this? Was enough done to ensure that shareholders were protected? And what needs to change to avoid a similar situation in the future?