EMERGENCY POWERS

The Philippines' House of Representatives held a special session — with many members attending using a virtual meeting app — earlier on Monday, March 23, to debate a bill giving President Rodrigo Duterte emergency powers to address the coronavirus outbreak in the country.



The measure would allow Duterte to "temporarily take over or direct the operation" of privately-owned utilities or businesses needed to address public needs during the coronavirus emergency, among others.



In the virtual House meeting, only 20 lawmakers were allowed to be physically at the session hall.



Also on Monday, a bill granting emergency powers to President Rodrigo Duterte due to the coronavirus and authorizing “exercise powers necessary and proper to carry out the declared national policy” has been filed in the Philippine the Senate.