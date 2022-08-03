Umrah performers and general visitors to Makkah will now be able to reach the Grand Mosque in just an hour from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.
Situated just one kilometer from the Grand Mosque, the Thakher Makkah project’s strategic location and connections to key highways will make commuting a breeze for visitors, and holy sites such as Muzdalifah, Mina and Arafat will only be a few kilometres away.
“Thakher Makkah project is connected to the most important highways in Makkah in addition to the third ring road, and consequently the project is connected directly with King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah. This provides a very accessible destination to the visitors coming from the airport and reaching Thakher project in one hour without traffic signals,” said Thakher Development Company.
“The contemporary and distinctive development of the project perfectly meets the aspirations of visitors and investors, as it provides them with an easy, comfortable and unique transportation experience, most notably the ease of access to the Grand Mosque after going through low level of congestion,” said Eng. Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Aboudi, CEO of Thakher Development Company.
The project
The 26 billion riyal project contributes to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s vision 2030, which aims to host 30 million Umrah performers and six million pilgrims by 2030. It spans over an area of 320,000 sq.m. Upon completion, it will include about 100 land plots of various uses for hotels, residential, commercial, and service-related areas. Residential and hotel apartment units will be available in various categories, and the units will be also available for ownership.
The project will provide 15,000 direct jobs and 18,000 indirect ones.