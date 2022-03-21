A new cyber solutions company, CPX Holding, has been launched to protect businesses and government entities from the increasing number of cyber threats in the UAE and internationally.
During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, many organisations around the world had no choice but to rapidly adapt to remote working policies and accelerate their digital transition, creating an environment ripe for cyber-attackers to exploit.
CPX was conceived with a vision to reduce organisations’ exposure to mounting cyber threats and empower clients to concentrate more on their core businesses and on innovation.
“At CPX we want to deliver on our promise to give clients peace of mind so that they can focus on what they do best,” said CEO Khaled Al Melhi, an industry veteran with over 15 years of experience in leading technology organisations.
“The marketplace is facing rapid technological advancements and in the wake of the pandemic, every organisation, be it private or public, has embraced a connected digital future. At the same time, businesses are racing to maintain their competitive advantage as they adapt to these new technologies, often leaving gaps that can be exploited by malicious actors. CPX will partner with clients on their journey, limiting their exposure to cyber threats and increasing their opportunities to innovate and thrive.”
“Cyber threats keep leaders up at night. But it’s time to bring cybersecurity out of the shadows and see it as an investment in the business that will deliver real value beyond reactive protection,” added Al Melhi.
“Organisations that invest in improving their ‘cyber maturity’ do better because they unlock growth opportunities and can gain a greater competitive edge. We believe that businesses and governments should see cybersecurity as an essential business investment that gives them the advantage to drive growth and profitability.”
CPX offers its clients end-to-end cyber defence solutions and services, from internal policies definition, to cybersecurity assessment and rescue services.