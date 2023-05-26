When it comes to choosing footwear, it's important to consider not only the style, but the comfort and durability. New Balance is a brand that has been combining these three factors for decades, making them a popular choice for athletes, fitness enthusiasts and fashion-conscious individuals alike.

Founded in 1906, New Balance initially focused on creating arch supports and other accessories to improve the fit of shoes. As a result, the company was originally established as New Balance Arch Support Company and it wasn't until the 1960s that the company started to produce running shoes. Since then, the company has been dedicated to creating footwear that can withstand the demands of athletic training, whilst simultaneously providing optimal comfort and style.

Through the company’s vision and values - which are built on integrity, teamwork and total customer satisfaction, New Balance aims to connect with communities across the world. In the MENA region in particular, innovation is happening at a rapid pace, with the sports sector part of that growth.

As the region matures, so does the focus on enhancing movement and New Balance understands that as an authentic brand.

In 2021, New Balance opened a new flagship retail store in Dubai, as part of the company’s DTC expansion strategy for the wider MENA region. Its design and unique elements have been integral in its success, pushing boundaries in design and execution to deliver a unique customer experience with innovative and elevated product collections. New Balance's growth journey continues across the MENA region, with current retail mono branded New Balance stores in, UAE, Saudi, Kuwait, and Egypt. More exciting store announcements for the region are planned in coming weeks and months

The brand’s uncompromising definition of craftsmanship is unwavering and this is evident across multiple collections & most notably with its Made in the USA and Made in the UK collections, which is loved and adored by sneaker heads across the region.

In addition, New Balance is very proud of its role within communities and in giving back, whether it be through CSR or grassroots work. As the company continues to expand across the region and through multiple cultures, it's extremely important for New Balance to engage at a local level. The company has a number of relationships with athletics partners, sports clinics, sports facilities, and football clubs and academies all with the purpose of inspiring and enabling movement.

New Balance CEO, Stuart Henwood says, “We're just getting started as one of the fastest growing brands in the MENA region. We have very high goals for the future and all of this is possible through the great teamwork that we have and the culture of the organisation.”