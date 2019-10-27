National Bonds Millionaire winner Yasar Abu Hejleh accepts the winning cheque fromMohammed Qasim Al Ali, CEO, National Bonds Image Credit: Supplied

The millionaire Winners for National Bonds was announced earlier this month on October 6, with both lucky recipients being women. UAE National Amira Kashwani and Canadian citizen Yasar Abu Hejleh won a million dirhams each as part of the quarterly draw.

The draw also announced several other prizes and joining Amira and Yasar on the podium was yet another lady, Chinese citizen Shen Yaping, and UAE National Khalid A.S. winning Dh100,000 each as part of the monthly draw.

World Savings Day

This month, as the world celebrates World Savings Day on October 31, Amira, Yasar and thousands more, might just as well be spokespersons for the millions of women around the world, who like them, support and inspire family, relatives and friends through their sense of thrift.

I was surprised but extremely happy that my habit of saving regularly was paying dividends. My family has been extremely supportive and are very happy for me. - Shen Yaping

The World Savings Day was established in 1924, during the 1st International Savings Bank Congress in Milan, Italy by Italian Professor Filippo Ravizza, who declared October 31 as the International Saving Day, a day henceforth devoted to the promotion of savings all over the world.

Women more responsible with money

A recent poll conducted this year by eToro, a UK-based social trading and multi asset brokerage firm revealed women being more financially responsible than men. While women tend to save more and are more risk averse, the men lean more towards risk-enabled investment.

Be that as it may, Yasar and Shen are still coming to grips with their windfall this month. “When I got the call from the CEO of National Bonds saying I was a millionaire, I was just not willing to believe that I had won,” says Yasar, managing partner at Smart Concept Real Estate. “It is a lot of money and I am not sure what I am going to do with it all, but for sure I will continue saving as I have done in the past,” says Yasar.

Shen was equally surprised when she received the call from the team at National Bonds to share the news of her win. “I was surprised but extremely happy that my habit of saving regularly was paying dividends,” says Shen, a member of the cabin crew for Emirates. “My family has been extremely supportive and are very happy for me.”

“The UAE continues to enjoy the largest proportion of regular savers in the GCC among both women and men, which is a great sign. The nation is nurturing a culture of savings among its citizens, a move that both the country and its people will benefit from in the years to come." - Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, CEO, National Bonds

Inspiring to save

Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, CEO, National Bonds, who met and congratulated the winners at the National Bonds headquarters in Dubai, feels initiatives such as building the habit of regular saving inspire UAE nationals and residents to save and invest their money.

“The UAE continues to enjoy the largest proportion of regular savers in the GCC among both women and men, which is a great sign. The nation is nurturing a culture of savings among its citizens, a move that both the country and its people will benefit from in the years to come.

“I am proud of the fact that women in the UAE are equal partners in supporting the fortunes and the future of their families, and ladies such as Yasar, Shen and Amina will continue to educate and raise awareness on the benefits of regular savings among women and men in the UAE.”

