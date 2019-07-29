National Bonds rewards those who opt to make a radical change in their lives by choosing to save regularly with its luxurious Dh37 million Rewards Program Image Credit: Shutterstock

It was a moment of unbridled joy earlier this month for a select group of regular savers when they received news of having won cash prizes as part of the monthly draw conducted by National Bonds in the UAE.

“It’s still early days yet and the fact that I won Dh10,000 is yet to sink in,” says Geeta Adnani, while speaking to Gulf News. The expat Indian working professional, an employee of online web store namshi.com, enrolled for National Bonds’ direct debit plan in July last year,. “My sister-in-law was the one who advised me to be a part of the National Bonds savings plan as she had enrolled for the same as well,” says Geeta.

National Bonds, the leading investment company in the UAE offers excellent savings instruments and services as part of its strategic objective to inculcate a savings culture in the UAE. National Bonds rewards those who opt to make a radical change in their lives by opting to save regularly with its luxurious Dh37 million Rewards Program that offer lucky winners cash prizes ranging from Dh50 to Dh100,000 for its monthly draws and an incredible Dh1 million as part of its quarterly draws.

First-time winners

While Geeta has won smaller amounts as part of National Bonds’ rewards program in the past, this was the first time she was winning such a large sum of money. Winning Dh10,000 aside, Geeta feels the National Bonds MyPlan savings plan encourages people to save for the long term as well.

“It’s also convenient, with a set amount of money being debited from my account at a scheduled point of time.” I was also advised that I should save at least 10% of my monthly salary.

Her views are mirrored by Dana Tariq Mahd Younis, a Jordanian expat who won a similar amount as part of the National Bonds Rewards Program this month.

Ease of use

“What’s great about savings products such as MyPlan is that I pay myself first.,” says Dana, who works with the Ministry of Education for the UAE. “It’s an easy way to save money, with a fixed amount being transferred automatically from my account every month.” For just the very reason, Dana says she would definitely recommend National Bonds as a savings haven to friends and relatives.

Encourage savings

In its annual Savings Index report for 2018, National Bonds, one of the leading investment companies in the UAE revealed that up to 92 per cent of UAE residents planned to start their savings journey in 2019, up from 73.5 per cent in 2018.

We are long-time supporters of the Government’s ambition to increase financial literacy and remain committed to growing the number of savers in the UAE. - Mohammed Qasim Al Ali

Through a superior bouquet of products and services, National Bonds helps initiate and encourage people to save regularly in order to meet their financial needs in the short and long term, in line with the UAE Government’s approach to improve financial literacy among the country’s residents.

“We are long-time supporters of the Government’s ambition to increase financial literacy and remain committed to growing the number of savers in the UAE,” says Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, CEO, National Bonds.

Raising awareness

Winners of the National Bonds Rewards Program are wholeheartedly in favor of this move as well, raising awareness about National Bonds’ savings plans among friends and relatives through word of mouth.

Arafath Abdulla, another lucky winner of the Rewards Program and who walked away with Dh10,000 this month says he has already done the needful. “Why not, it’s an excellent way to save money,” says the insurance professional, an employee with Ascana Insurance in Dubai, adding “both friends and relatives should be made aware of the importance of regular savings.”

Representing a cross section of expats and UAE nations, regular savers agree that the savings plans from National Bonds are essentially a win-win

“I enrolled for National Bonds’ MyPlan about two years back and the plan has matured as well which I will definitely renew. The Dh10,000 I won as part of National Bonds’ Rewards Program is the icing on the cake,” says Abdulla.

Dana feels savings plans from National Bonds are essentially a win-win for those enrolling for building their savings products. “You are generally encouraged to save money and watch it grow while the cash rewards schemes act as excellent bonus as well. I can also monitor my savings through National Bonds Mobileapp.