Among the main regions, Bur Dubai had the highest share of new licences (11,435), while Deira had 8,985. The top sub-regions were: Burj Khalifa (11.8 per cent), Port Saeed (6 per cent), Al Marrar (5.6 per cent), Al Fahidi (4.3 per cent), Naif (4.0 per cent), Dubai World Trade Centre 1 (3.7 per cent), Al Garhoud (3.6 per cent), Hor Al Anz East (2.6 per cent), Al Karama (2.4 per cent), Al Barsha (2.3 per cent) and Al Khubaisi (2.0 per cent).