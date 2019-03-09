ABU DHABI

The Ministry of Economy will visit Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to hold joint economic committees with both countries.

The delegation, headed by Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, will include a number of senior officials from the ministries and other federal entities and local government bodies, as well as a number of representatives of business enterprises and investment companies in the country.

The third session of the joint economic committee between the UAE and Uzbekistan will be held at the latter’s capital Tashkent on the first day of the visit. The delegation’s visit coincides with the launch of flydubai service between Dubai and Tashkent. The UAE delegation will also travel to Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan, where the first session of the UAE-Kyrgyzstan Joint Economic Committee will be held.

Commenting on the upcoming joint committee meetings, Al Mansouri said that the UAE continues its efforts to strengthen its international economic partnerships with various promising international markets. Talks will focus on small and medium enterprises, innovation, civil aviation, financial services and tourism, investment in energy and renewable energy sectors, agriculture and food products, petrochemical and chemical industries. Priority sectors will be identified for both countries in the fields of agriculture, food security and related industries, as well as in the fields of energy, renewable energy and civil aviation.