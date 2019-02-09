“Right now, the focus really is on China,” said Mark Otto, global markets commentator for GTS in New York. “The market doesn’t like uncertainty, and it seems to be in abundance at this particular time.” The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 63.27 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 25,106.26, the S&P 500 gained 1.83 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 2,707.88 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.85 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 7,298.20.