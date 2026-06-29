The new privacy feature lets users chat without sharing numbers
Dubai: More than three billion WhatsApp users will be able to reserve their own usernames from Monday, June 29, as the messaging platform begins rolling out a feature designed to let people connect without sharing their phone numbers.
The username reservation process will allow users to choose a unique identifier before the feature officially launches later this year, the service, whose parent company Meta also owns Facebook and Instagram, announced late Monday. WhatsApp users will be notified inside the app when reservations become available.
Unlike social media platforms, WhatsApp says usernames will not create a searchable directory of users. There will be no suggestions or browsing option, meaning people will need to know someone’s exact username before contacting them for the first time.
The move comes as WhatsApp attempts to address a long-standing privacy concern: phone numbers are often linked to multiple parts of a person’s digital life, but users may still want to communicate with new contacts without revealing their personal details.
“For most people, choosing a WhatsApp username should be something unique that only people you want to contact you will know,” WhatsApp said.
The company said the feature could also help users who want to join group conversations, such as community or activity-based chats, without immediately sharing their phone number with strangers.
WhatsApp said it is opening reservations early because billions of users could create overlapping usernames.
“For over three billion people on WhatsApp a lot of names overlap, which is why we're opening reservations early so everyone has the opportunity to select the username that matters to them,” the company said.
Users will be able to create their username through the latest version of WhatsApp by going to: Settings > Account > Username.
The company said it will gradually roll out usernames in different countries over the coming months.
WhatsApp is also allowing some creators, small businesses and organisations to claim their existing Instagram or Facebook usernames on WhatsApp to maintain a consistent online identity.
However, the company stressed that WhatsApp usernames are not intended to turn the platform into another social network.
“At its core, it's a privacy feature, not a social media handle — there's no directory to browse and no suggestions, so people need to know your exact username to contact you for the first time,” Meta said.
The announcement comes as WhatsApp continues to expand beyond its traditional messaging service into business tools, payments and artificial intelligence features.
Gulf News asked WhatsApp whether usernames could eventually become a way to support advertising or revenue generation by allowing businesses to target users without accessing their phone numbers.
However, the messaging giant only said the feature "does not change WhatsApp’s business model."
“Usernames doesn't change how WhatsApp's business model works. Our focus remains on helping businesses connect with and serve their customers better,” the company said.
Meta pointed to its recently announced Meta Business Agent, an AI tool designed to allow businesses to respond to customers around the clock on WhatsApp and Messenger.
The WhatsApp update arrives as Meta faces continued scrutiny over the impact of its platforms, particularly on younger users.
The company has faced thousands of lawsuits in the United States from young users and families alleging that Meta’s social media products contributed to harm to children. Meta has argued it is focused on building protections, including teen safety tools and parental controls.
Separately, Meta has been expanding WhatsApp’s leadership and business strategy. The appointment of Indian entrepreneur and CRED founder Kunal Shah to lead WhatsApp has drawn increased attention to the platform’s next phase as it looks beyond messaging into areas such as payments, business services, and AI-powered products. CRED operates a members-only platform for consumers with high credit scores.
For users, however, the immediate change is straightforward: from June 29, they can secure a username that may allow them to share a WhatsApp identity without handing over their phone number.