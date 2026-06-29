Dubai: More than three billion WhatsApp users will be able to reserve their own usernames from Monday, June 29, as the messaging platform begins rolling out a feature designed to let people connect without sharing their phone numbers.

The move comes as WhatsApp attempts to address a long-standing privacy concern: phone numbers are often linked to multiple parts of a person’s digital life, but users may still want to communicate with new contacts without revealing their personal details.

Unlike social media platforms, WhatsApp says usernames will not create a searchable directory of users. There will be no suggestions or browsing option, meaning people will need to know someone’s exact username before contacting them for the first time.

The username reservation process will allow users to choose a unique identifier before the feature officially launches later this year, the service, whose parent company Meta also owns Facebook and Instagram, announced late Monday. WhatsApp users will be notified inside the app when reservations become available.

“At its core, it's a privacy feature, not a social media handle — there's no directory to browse and no suggestions, so people need to know your exact username to contact you for the first time,” Meta said.

“For over three billion people on WhatsApp a lot of names overlap, which is why we're opening reservations early so everyone has the opportunity to select the username that matters to them,” the company said.

For users, however, the immediate change is straightforward: from June 29, they can secure a username that may allow them to share a WhatsApp identity without handing over their phone number.

Separately, Meta has been expanding WhatsApp’s leadership and business strategy. The appointment of Indian entrepreneur and CRED founder Kunal Shah to lead WhatsApp has drawn increased attention to the platform’s next phase as it looks beyond messaging into areas such as payments, business services, and AI-powered products. CRED operates a members-only platform for consumers with high credit scores.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.