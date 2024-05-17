Abu Dhabi: According to the Registration Authority (RA), the Venom Foundation, with registration number 000008382, has stopped all activities in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). It chose to cancel its commercial license in February 2024 and appointed a liquidator in March 2024 to close down the foundation.
In addition to Venom Foundation, associated ADGM companies Venom Blockchain Holding Limited, with registration number 000007380 and Venom Blockchain Holding 2 Limited, with registration number 000010061, also appointed a liquidator in March 2024 to wind down those companies.
The RA would like to inform the public that Venom Foundation ADGM and its associated ADGM companies are not involved in the activities mentioned in recent social media announcements regarding the launch of Venom Blockchain. Any references in recent social media to Venom Foundation are unrelated to Venom Foundation.