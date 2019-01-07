“The newsflow we have seen since Friday has lifted sentiment,” said Michael McCarthy, chief markets strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney. “The market certainly liked what (Fed Chair Jerome) Powell said on Friday and the reaction has been negative for the dollar.” McCarthy also said China’s cuts in bank reserve requirements “are very important and have lifted commodities... this should be supportive for the Australian dollar.” On Friday, Powell told the American Economic Association that the Fed is not on a preset path of interest rate hikes and that it will be sensitive to the downside risks markets are pricing in.