Flattening yield curve is shifting focus from inflation to the risk of Fed over-tightening
Dubai: The US bond market is beginning to send a different message to investors, shifting the focus from stubborn inflation and rising long-term borrowing costs towards the risk that the Federal Reserve could eventually tighten monetary policy too far.
The gap between two-year and 10-year US Treasury yields narrowed to just 17 basis points last week, its smallest since early 2025, according to market strategist Stephen Innes, bringing one of Wall Street’s most closely followed recession indicators back into focus.
Innes, a former institutional FICC trader in Toronto, Tokyo and Singapore, wrote in his Dark Side of the Boom Substack that the move does not signal an imminent US recession. Instead, he said the changing shape of the yield curve shows investors are starting to question how long economic growth can withstand higher interest rates.
“The curve is not telling us growth is dead. It is telling us the balance of risk is shifting from inflation staying too hot toward policy eventually becoming too tight,” Innes wrote.
That distinction is becoming more important after months in which bond markets were dominated by concerns over inflation, oil prices and higher long-term yields.
A yield curve compares the returns investors receive for holding government debt over different periods.
Under normal conditions, longer-term bonds typically offer higher yields because investors are lending their money for longer. An inversion occurs when shorter-term yields rise above longer-term ones.
The two-year Treasury yield was around 4.9% and the 10-year yield near 5.2% in Innes’ assessment, leaving the curve relatively close to inversion.
Innes wrote that an inversion would effectively show that the market believes interest rates are high enough today to require the Fed to cut them later.
“The bond market is starting to wonder whether policy will eventually break it,” he wrote.
Yield-curve inversions have historically preceded US recessions, although the timing has varied considerably and an economic downturn has not always followed previous signals.
Innes pointed to the experience after the curve inverted in 2022, when recession forecasts became widespread but the US economy continued growing through a major tightening cycle and subsequent economic shocks.
He said that history made it important to treat the curve as a warning instead of a countdown to recession.
The source of the rise in US borrowing costs has also changed.
Earlier in the year, much of the pressure came from longer-dated Treasury bonds as investors demanded higher returns amid concerns about inflation and the outlook for interest rates.
Shorter-term yields are now taking a bigger role as markets price the possibility of further Fed increases.
Innes described it as an important change in the character of the bond sell-off.
“When the long end sells off, the market is worried the Fed has lost control. When the front end drives the selloff and the curve flattens, the market starts worrying the Fed may be about to regain control too aggressively,” he wrote on Substack.
Hawkish comments from central bankers have added to those concerns.
Nick Spencer-Skeen, Senior Executive Officer at Lunaro Markets Limited, said central-bank rhetoric dominated markets last week and pushed global bond yields higher.
“In the US, several Federal Reserve officials argued that persistent inflation and supply-driven price pressures could justify further interest rate hikes,” Spencer-Skeen said.
He said similar signals were coming from other major central banks, with Bank of England officials showing greater openness to another increase and European Central Bank policymakers leaving the door open to further tightening if high energy costs persist.
Higher government bond yields can feed through financial markets because they affect borrowing costs and the relative attractiveness of equities and other assets.
Vijay Valecha, Chief Investment Officer at Century Financial, said the rise has become a global issue.
“Global bond yields are also climbing, with the broad global average moving above 4% last week for the first time since 2007, a headwind for equity valuations,” Valecha said.
Innes also pointed to banks as one area where the effect of a flatter yield curve is already visible.
Banks typically borrow over shorter periods and lend over longer ones, making the difference between short and long-term rates important to their business. According to Innes, the KBW Bank Index fell into correction territory last week, around 10% below its recent high.
“The flatter curve is no longer just a macro story; it is starting to show up in actual equity performance,” he wrote.
The broader US economic picture does not yet point in one direction.
Innes noted that economists have been increasing their estimates for third-quarter US growth, while another closely watched part of the curve, the gap between three-month and 10-year Treasury yields, remains relatively steep.
Those signals complicate any attempt to read the recent move as a straightforward recession warning.
“So no, the bond market is not ringing the recession bell,” Innes wrote. “But it has walked over to see whether the rope still works.”