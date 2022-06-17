Dubai: A market share of an awe-inducing 75-80 per cent should be enough to satisfy any CEO’s craving for sheer dominance. Not for Hassan Alnaqabi.

The CEO of Abu Dhabi’s Khazna Data Centers is as voracious to get more as the industry he is in – data storage. “In the past three years, the demand for data storage soared because of the many hyper-scalers and cloud companies coming into the country,” said Alnaqabi. “Starting now, the government is accelerating its need for data with digital economies and ‘smart city’ programmes picking up really well.

Khazna Data Centers sure is prepping up, with new facilities being constructed to add to the ones it already operates. It has brought all of the data centres operated by G42, the Abu Dhabi headquartered investment group, and that of e& (formerly Etisalat) under its fold. That adds to the heft Khazna already carries. (G42 and e& are Khazna’s shareholders as well, holding 60- and 40 per cent, respectively.)

UAE and Gulf governments are speeding up data transformation and blockchain adoption, and when that happens there is always a soaring need for more data storage.

Data storage is showing all signs of becoming one of the pillars driving the UAE and Gulf’s technology sector in the medium-term. In the local market, apart from Khazna, there are some international names operating, while Hussain Sajwani of Damac recently made a move into this space, targeting local and overseas operations.

With digital at the centre of economies, data – and how it is generated, stored and used – has created distinct business possibilities. “The UAE needs 340MW in the next 5 years and a market like Saudi Arabia 1.3GW in 8 years,” the CEO added. “These are significant capacities that need to be raised. In this business, there’s no point for actual demand to show up before data centers are actually built. All of that needs to be done in advance.

“That’s because of the acceleration in data sovereignty and the sheer hunger for anything that’s data-related.”

Data travels well