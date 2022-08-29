Dubai: Abu Dhabi’s big Esports destination, Pixoul Gaming, will go live with the gaming attractions in the fourth quarter of 2022. Gaming fans will need to head to Al Qana, the waterfront destination, to decide who the winners are - and those who don’t mind just being part of the buzz.

“The venue is almost complete, and we'll be ready to welcome gamers by Q4 of 2022,” said Paul Hamilton, General Manager at Pixoul Gaming.

For Al Qana and Abu Dhabi, it’s another chance to cash in on the gaming trend, which has been growing at scarcely unbelievable rates since 2020, when many doubled down on the games. Or started to take it more seriously, enough to drive the UAE's digital gaming sector to hit $930 million by 2025.

“Pixoul Gaming will foster an elite community’, through a first-ever Esports Academy in the Middle East and host tournaments at the 800-seat capacity arena. The Academy also has an Esports bar, a ‘gaming community twist on a typical sports bar’.

“We believe that everyone should be a gamer today as Esports fosters creativity, encourages problem-solving, and builds leadership skills,” said Hamilton. “We designed Pixoul Gaming to offer a new world of digital amusement and showcase Abu Dhabi as a global leader in Esports and digital entertainment.”

“The goal is to bring serious gaming into the Middle East, to train professionals at our Academy to compete on a global level while also hosting the international tournaments in our elite coliseum of gaming where the biggest, best gamers on the planet will perform to a live audience of 800 plus, watched by millions across the world.

“We are working with the leading international experts and technology partners such as Robocom VR to offer our guests the latest and the best experience."

The Pixoul Planet VR has 10 virtual and augmented reality games. Available in story and arcade mode, the multi-sensory game is ‘built on preserving the future city, Pixoul Planet, which is under attack and calls for help from visitors’. Each if these experiences last up to 10 minutes.

“We have introduced the region's first fully wireless headsets in an open world cross-platform metaverse,” said Karim Ibrahim, Co-founder of Pixoul Gaming and CEO of Robocom VR. “With no unnecessary cables or heavy backpacks, the HTC Focus 3 headsets are fully synced with 4D and motion platform simulators to blur virtual reality's boundaries ultimately.”

Esports Academy

Special classrooms is what the Academy is about, and where local and international coaches can train individuals and teams. International gaming champions will also be invited to give those fortunate one one-on-one training.

Mobile gaming – high-speed internet/jacks/fans/mobiles for gaming. We will also have a thing; there is such a thing as gaming mobiles, these are gaming phones that are not targeting cellular, these phones are high performing for gaming, some of these phones are even cooled by water, real serious mobiles, we will have some of those here for rent as well